Local organizations offer help and healing on Survivor Day

MEDFORD, Ore.– A local organization held an event for the community recognizing International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day.
The event was held at Central Medford High School by WinterSpring and ColumbiaCare Services in partnership with the Jackson County Suicide Prevention Coalition, which both are a part of.
Panelists and community members watched screenings of the documentaries A Daughter’s Journey and Family Journeys – both about healing from the loss of a loved one.
The panelists also shared their own stories and discussed with the group how they coped with their losses and learned to heal.
“The whole purpose is to bring people together so that they understand that if they suffered through a suicide loss or if they themselves have thought about suicide that they’re not alone,” said Hogan Sherrow, executive director for WinterSpring.
One panelist who lost her husband also shared why events like this are important for helping those who have lost someone.
“When we have the courage to come together, when have the time and energy to come together, that the loss becomes a little less painful,” said Kim Oveson. “A little bit at a time is not going to erase it but it does help to not be alone.”
If you would like to learn more about local organizations that you can contact for help WinterSpring and ColumbiaCare have resources available at their websites.
If you or someone you know is struggling, there is help available 24-7. You can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline anytime at 1-800-273-8255 or text the word connect to 741-741.
