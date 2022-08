JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – An Oregon State Police trooper used his cat-like reflexes to stop a dog that jumped out of a vehicle during a traffic stop.

It happened last week along Interstate 5 in Josephine County when Trooper Silver stopped a vehicle for speed.

You can see two dogs in the car as Silver talks to the driver.

The smaller pooch is giving the trooper some doggy kisses.

That’s when the second dog attempts to make a run for it jumping out of the car.

Trooper silver quickly catches the canine and safely places it back inside.

The pups and their owner were let go with a warning.