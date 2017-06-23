Local parent heads to D.C. to put focus on families

A local single parent and some grandmas on the go are heading to Washington, D.C.
They’re hoping their unique story will help persuade lawmakers to put a focus on family.
Being a parent is never easy, and being a single dad with two kids is even harder.
Meet Steve Spencer and his kids Jackson and Johnny.
Jackson is 2-years-old and Johnny is just 4-months-old
In December, Steve had to stop working to take care of his kids. At the time, Steve felt helpless. He said, “Just didn’t have time to do any of the chores or even have 5 min to myself.”
But a month after Johnny was born, he got the wish he was looking for.
Linda Otto is the founder of “Grandmas2Go. It’s a group of grandmas that help and support families in need with newborns.
Just within the last couple years, Linda has helped 25 families. Which is why Linda, Steve, Jackson and Johnny are all heading to Washington D.C. urging elected representatives to make babies’ care and development a national priority,
Steve will be representing the State of Oregon and talk about why families are in need of paid family leave, .affordable childcare and strong mental support.
“I want to be there for them and I want to show them not only was I there but I am making a difference for other people and be their role model,” Steve said.