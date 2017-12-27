Local police seek missing endangered teen

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Police are trying to track down a missing teen who is believed to be endangered.
According to the Central Point Police Department, 16-year-old Faith “Krya” Brown has been missing since December 9th.
Brown is described as 5’6” tall with blonde hair and brown eyes. She has a slender build and may be wearing a black hoodie with “blah blah blah” printed on the front.
Police said Brown frequents the Grants Pass, Medford, and Central Point areas.
Anyone with information about Brownps whereabouts is asked to call police at 541-664-5578 or 541-776-7206.