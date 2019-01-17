Local police will attend funeral for fallen officer in California

DAVIS, Calif. – Local law enforcement officers will be heading south tomorrow to honor one of their own who was killed in the line of duty.
Davis, California police officer Natalie Corona was shot and killed while responding to a car crash.
The 22-year-old had only completed her field training three weeks before being killed.
Corona’s funeral is set for this Friday morning on the U.C. Davis campus.
Officers from the Medford Police Department and the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office will be traveling to northern California to pay their respects.
According to the National Law Enforcement Officer’s Memorial Fund, seven officers have lost their lives in the line of duty this year.