Local principal works from roof in post-fundraising stunt

SAMS VALLEY, Ore. – A local elementary school principal had to work out in the cold today.
Principal Tammie Collom promised her Sams Valley Elementary students she’d work on the roof if they raised enough money in a fun run.
The kids exceeded the goal, so staff moved a desk, her laptop and even a few plants to the roof for Principal Collom to get some cold, fresh air.
She said, “We earned around $8,500 from last year and, so, that’s why I gave the kids a challenge to try to reach the $10,000 mark and just try and give that motivation. That’s why I decided I’ll do something crazy and, it is kinda crazy ‘cause it’s really cold today.”
Students raised $13,000, well over Collom’s goal.
But the principal’s time outside wasn’t the only perk the students got for raising so much money. One teacher had to kiss a pig another had to shave their head.