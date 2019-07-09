Home
Local produce farms set to open later this season

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — If you’re looking to get some fresh, local produce this season, you may have to wait a bit longer than usual.

According to Seven Oaks Farm owner Jerry Mefford, the farm usually opens between July 15th and July 20th, with the 20th being the latest.

Mefford says temperatures have made it difficult for their produce to ripen on time.

He says they need to have constant warmer temperatures in order for their produce to be ready to sell on time.

“Just our temperatures we’ve had this spring is kind of hard on stuff,” Mefford says. “It’s better if it stays around 90 degrees, everything grows good and kind of takes off and does its thing.”

As of now, Mefford expects to open the farm around July 20th.

