Local protesters call on congress to cut ICE funding

MEDFORD, Ore. — On Tuesday, September 10th, members of the Oregon District 2 chapter of Indivisible, and its supporters rallied in Medford.

They were calling on Congress to pull funding from immigration and customs enforcement.

Protestors say they feel the government is not using funds justly.

“The money is not being used appropriately,” Theresa Safay, Oregon District 2 Indivisible, said. “Congress just keeps throwing money at it like they did in July without making sure the people are being treated humanely and that the money is actually being spent on the people it’s intended to.”

The rally is a series of rallies held up and down the coast called, Border to border with love.

They’re transporting a banner with ORD2 signatures from the Canadian border to the Mexican border.

The banner is expected to arrive at its final destination in San Diego on Friday.

