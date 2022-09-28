Local pumpkin patch raising $ for Down Syndrome Awareness Month

SOUTHERN OREGON, —October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month, and one local farmstand is raising money for the cause.

KLZ Farmstand is bringing back its pumpkin patch for the 2nd year, in Phoenix.

The family-owned and operated farm has just about everything you could want for the most perfect fall day, including tractor rides, pumpkin cannons, paintball, bounce houses, and more.

During the weekend of October 15th, 20% of the proceeds raised, will go to Hope Equestrian.

The farm owner’s daughter has down syndrome and utilizes Hope Equestrian’s horse therapy.

“They are so special in so many ways that it’s just awesome, we’re very thankful for her, I can’t go anywhere without someone coming up to us saying your daughter just made my day, I was having a really bad day until she smiled at me,” said co-owner, Kristy Dinsdale.

The KLZ Pumpkin Patch is open Wednesdays, and Friday’s through Sundays. You can find the pumpkin festivities at 4283 Fern Valley Road, in Phoenix.