Local recovery organization enlists volunteers

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.– A local emergency response organization is looking for volunteers to help victims recover from the wildfires.

Rogue Valley Community Organizations Active in Disaster, or RVCOAD, says it’s being overwhelmed with calls from community members wanting to help.

It says the outreach is something it’s never experienced before.

“The coolest thing that I think I’ve seen is an overwhelming sense of brotherly love for each other. I don’t hear any political talk here, it’s all about ‘how can I help?'”, says organization chair Mark Pedersen.

The organization says you can volunteer through its website, RogueValley.recovers.org.

Pedersen also says you can contribute in other ways such as donations of food, pillows, sleeping bags, and hygienic supplies.

