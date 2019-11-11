Local Republican announces run for Congress

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – There is now a local Republican who plans on running for outgoing Representative Greg Walden’s House seat.
On October 28, Walden said he’s retiring from politics after next year after 30 years of public service. He hopes a fellow Republican with similar values can take his place.
A few days after the announcement, Republican Cliff Bentz from Ontario, Oregon filed for a chance to represent Oregon’s Second Congressional District after Walden leaves. The self-described attorney, farmer, rancher, and commercial real estate manager currently serves as an Oregon State Senator.
Bentz’s filing came after Democrats Raz Mason of The Dalles and John P. Holm of Medford filed to run in the Second District’s primary election. This past Friday, Phoenix High School graduate and community organizer Isabella Tibbetts, also a Democrat, filed to run for the seat as well.
Now, another Republican is announcing his campaign to take over for Walden, longtime Ashland resident Jason Atkinson. He served as a member of the Oregon Senate between 2001 and 2013. Before that, he served as a representative in the Oregon House between 1999 and 2001.
Another potential Republican who is considering running is 2018 gubernatorial candidate Knute Buehler. He has not yet made an official announcement regarding his decision.