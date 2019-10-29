Local Republicans hope Walden’s successor shares his values

WASHINGTON D.C. — “The time has come to pursue new challenges and new opportunities,” said U.S. Representative, Greg Walden.
After 30 years of public service, Oregon U.S. Representative Greg Walden is saying goodbye to Washington.
In a video statement released on Monday morning, Representative Walden says his life in politics is over.
“I will close the public service chapter of my life, thankful for the friends I’ve made and the successful work we’ve done together,” he said.
Walden was elected to Congress in 1998.
No challenger received more than 40 percent of the vote as Walden was re-elected 11 times.
“I fought to save the fire-fighting tanker base in Medford, the VA facility in White City, and I’ve stood up for the ranching and farming way of life that is eastern Oregon,” he said.
That vast district encompassing southern, central, and eastern Oregon is one of the largest in the country.
“Rural Oregon values run deeply in my veins. My ancestors arrived here in 1845 by wagon train and I grew up on a cherry orchard in the dalles,” he said.
But the shocking announcement already has people looking ahead.
“You know certainly he would have been re-elected and we’re confident people from our bench will also step in and do the heavy lifting,” said Chairman of the Jackson County Republican Party, Kevin Keating.
Keating says Walden did a great job and they’re happy with his leadership.
“For serving the veterans, serving the ranchers, and eastern Oregon especially and southern Oregon as well,” he said.
Although Keating won’t say who he wants to take Walden’s place, he hopes they share the same values.
“It’s all about trying to keep the large government out of our pocketbooks for the most part while still maintaining the services the people deserve and expect,” he said.
Representative Walden also said in his statement that it has been a “real honor and privilege” and he will continue to work as hard as he can every day that remains in his term in office.
