Local restaurant gives back to those in need

Central Point, Ore.- The Point Pub & Grill in Central Point served free Thanksgiving meals to those less fortunate Thursday afternoon.
“It’s that giving back,” Tyler Hoevet, Point Pub & Grill owner said. “It’s just about helping out those less fortunate.”
The restaurant started the tradition last Thanksgiving and provided meals to more than 100 people. They’re hoping to double that number this year.
“I’ve always really wanted to give back ever since I was in high school,” he said. “Never had the opportunity until a few years ago when I open up the restaurant.”
Hoevet has about 35 turkeys ready. He says he started prepping for the free thanksgiving meals four days ago.
The restaurant also provided a shuttle from their Medford location to Central Point.