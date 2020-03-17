Local restaurant lays off 95% of staff due to coronavirus

MEDFORD, Ore. – Workplaces, grocery stores and retail businesses are all being urged to re-evaluate their practices amid the COVID-19 outbreak. If they can’t find a way to offer services without keeping social distancing, Oregon Governor Kate Brown warned that they may need to close their doors.
Some businesses are already doing that and as a result, a lot of people got laid off Monday.
Medford restaurant Tap & Vine in the Medford Center opened just two months ago. This week, they were forced to close to the public. The restaurant told NBC5 News they’re letting go of almost 95% of their employees.
The business says it’s switching to delivery and take-out to stay afloat during the ban on sit-down service. But, without the dine-in service, it simply can’t afford a full staff. Monday afternoon, around 64 employees were laid off.
General manager Adam Benson says it’s a problem local businesses all across the valley are facing, which is why it will be so important to support them during this time. He said, “Go out there and support your local restaurants, which is either buying gift cards or getting to-go food. They employ a huge about of staff and to be able to keep them open in the long run is hugely important to the economy of the local businesses.”
Benson says they’ll probably feel the effects of this for a while but he’s confident that if the local community comes together, they’ll get through it.