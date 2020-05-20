Local restaurants weigh in on ‘COVID surcharge’

ASHLAND, Ore. — Although many restaurants are getting the green light to reopen across the country, they’re still struggling to make up for lost revenue while facing new challenges like higher food costs.
Some restaurants across the nation are now adding what’s called a ‘COVID surcharge.’
The charge is listed at the bottom of the bill as an effort to make up for an increase of supply costs.
Owner of Ashland’s Brothers’ restaurant, Dan Durant, says he’s had several financial struggles after closing for 8 weeks straight.
Even still, it’s not something he’d consider.
“I feel like so many people are suffering right now financially that adding more to the burden… would not be the right approach,” said Durant.
The owner of Medford’s Buttercloud Bakery & Cafe Gibson Holub agreed and says he was surprised to hear of the charge.
Holub says he wouldn’t want to burden the community with extra charges when people are already in a difficult situation financially.
