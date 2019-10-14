Local rowing crew to compete in prestigious race on the East Coast

ASHLAND, Ore. — A local rowing group is sending five young women across the country for one of the world’s largest rowing regatta’s.
An all-women crew from Rogue Rowing in Ashland are set to compete at the Head of the Charles in Boston.
“Every team goes to it and it’s really exciting since Rogue Rowing this is like our first year going to it,” Kasey Vasey, a crew member, and senior St. Mary’s high school said.
The race has grown to become one of the world’s largest two-day rowing events, drawing competitors from across the globe.
“I’m really extremely excited to have this opportunity,” Lily Loos, a crew member, and a freshman at Ashland High School said.
“When I first started, I’ve heard people talk about Charles and its always kinda seemed like an unattainable thing but now that I get to go, it’s like I’m really excited and I really can’t wait to just enjoy the moment,” Vasey said.
The crew was selected and invited to the race just one month ago. Since then, the crew has been working long hours on and off the water.
“Two days a week sometimes we get up around 5:30 in the morning and then come here at 6:30 and we row for about two hours and then in the afternoon, after school, we come here at 4:15 and row for about two and a half hours,” Loos said.
The crew will be competing against 80 other boats in their category. They say they’re ready to show what southern Oregon can do.
“We’re just ready to race. We’ve been practicing super hard. I think it’ll be really awesome getting to the start line and being able to do what we’ve been planning to do.”
The crew is set to race on Sunday, October 20.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with travel costs. Click here for more information.
