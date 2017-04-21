Local schools to receive millions of dollars in seismic safety grants

SALEM, Ore. – 100 Oregon schools and nearly 50 emergency services facilities will receive $153.6 million in seismic rehabilitation grants.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s office said the program will provide funding for construction on schools and other buildings in preparation for a major earthquake.
In a news release, the governor’s office wrote in part, “The realization that Oregon is at risk of a major, Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake drove the bipartisan effort to invest now to protect critical community structures from catastrophic damage.”
Senate President Peter Courtney said Oregon has nearly tripled the investment in seismic safety in the last year. He added, “We can’t lose our momentum. We have to make up for lost time. The ‘Really Big One’ is coming. It’s overdue. The Legislature needs to make another significant investment in the safety of Oregon’s school children before this session is over. We have to make our schools safe.”
The latest grant announcement comes after Oregon schools received around $50 million last April.
Numerous schools in southern Oregon will receive over $1 million each, including schools in Brookings Harbor, Central Point, Grants Pass, Klamath County and Medford.
