Local sex abuse suspect arrested in Colorado

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A man accused of committing multiple sex crimes in southern Oregon was arrested in Colorado.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Isaac James Bergstrom is accused of having sexual contact with several girls in their early teens between 2015 and 2017.
Detectives said Bergstrom reportedly met the victims in the Phoenix and Medford areas both during and after his time as a student at Phoenix High School.
Bergstrom was indicted on April 11, 2019 for crimes against four separate victims. Charges included sodomy, sexual abuse, sexual harassment and attempted sexual abuse.
On April 15, 2019, Bergstrom was arrested in Douglas County, Colorado.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call the JCSO tip line at 541-774-8333.