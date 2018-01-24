Local ski shop sees boost in business ahead of winter storm

MEDFORD, Ore. – If you don’t have your snow gear ready, now is the time to get it.
Bob Matthews with Rogue Ski Shop said sales were strong up until Thanksgiving when the warm spell hit. But with the latest impending storm, Matthews is expecting sales to come up again.
“It picked up the last couple of days when people heard this was going to happen,” Matthews explained. “Now we will see how it sustains I think it will pick back up and it’s a really nice shot in the arm for all the snow retailers in the ski area.”
Matthews said with spring right around the corner it’s too late to pick sales back up again. But hopefully, it will be enough time for people to enjoy the snow in our region.