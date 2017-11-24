Local small businesses take part in Black Friday

Medford, Ore. — Saturday is Small Business Saturday, but that didn’t keep local stores from trying to get a piece of the Black Friday sales.
For the most part, Black Friday has always been an event for the big box stores, like Walmart and Fred Meyer. It’s all to slash their prices and let customers have at it. But this year, local small businesses are changing the game and taking part.
It happens every year, the day after thanksgiving, people get up early get in line, and get in on some good deals. But this year, small businesses are tagging in on the big game.
“People ask us every year for it so we decided to do it this year,” said Luke Jones, co-owner of Pretty in Paint, a home furniture company in Medford.
Pretty in Paint has been in business for five years, but this is the first Black Friday for the company.
“We’re just a local business that started up as a Mom & Pop shop and just kind of really grew it up,” Jones said.
Pretty in Paint sees around 50 customers daily. But for special events, like Black Friday, the store said it sees around 400 to 500 people. Which helps bring in cash and move out sitting product.
“We have quite a few off-site warehouses that were full and we had some scratch and dent,” said Heather Smith, Pretty in Paint’s manager.
Giving its customers deals, just like its big-box competition.
“15 pieces of furniture that are marked at almost wholesale cost out in the parking lot, so sales that you wouldn’t want to miss,” Smith said.
And in true Black Friday fashion, customers lined up early for the best deals.
“We had people starting to show up around 7:30 this morning and so by 10 o’clock, we had quite the line,” Smith said.
That’s a success it hoped to share with neighboring businesses.
“We’re really trying to just support and bring up small businesses here in the valley,” Smith said.
Like JAM Coffeehouse in Phoenix, and Rogue Wear next door.
“All of us small businesses should partake in this, we all need to support each other,” said Tesha Lopez, owner of Rogue Wear, a clothing shop in Medford.
“I think that Black Friday could be for all businesses. I think everybody should participate in that,” Jones said.
“There’s enough of us that have our own individual talents that if we all support each other, we all could be successful,” Lopez said.
NBC5 News asked if the businesses are planning to participate in next year’s Black Friday and each one said – absolutely.
The sales don’t end Friday night. Several local businesses – including Pretty in Paint and Rogue Wear – will be taking part in Small Business Saturday. Store owners said they encourage the community to participate as well. They said it’s a great way to get some great deals, and support the local economy.