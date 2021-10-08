Local sportscaster sentenced for sex abuse

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The local sportscaster accused of sexually abusing a minor has been sentenced.
Early this year, police in Grants Pass arrested 60-year-old Jay Reese after a 17-year-old girl said Reese sexually abused her at his home.
Prosecutors said they found images on his phone of underage girls engaging in sexual conduct with an adult male.
Reese was indicted on three charges of sexual abuse in the second degree and two counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree.
Police said due to the nature of this case and Reese’s involvement with youth sports in the region, there is concern there may be more victims.
On October 7, Reese pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse. The other charges were dropped.
Reese was sentenced to 25 days in jail with credit for time served and three years of probation.
NBC5 News is reaching out to prosecutors for comment about this case.