Local strike team sent to fight the Camp Fire in northern California

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A team of Rogue Valley firefighters is headed to northern California to help battle the Camp Fire.
The fire was first reported at 6:51 a.m. on November 8 in the area of Camp Creek Road and Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon. At the time, it was estimated to be about 10 acres.
Less than an hour after the Camp Fire was reported, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order for the entire town of Pulga due to the fire.
By Thursday, the growing wildfire destroyed several hundred structures in Paradise, California. CAL FIRE said most of the community was destroyed.
As of 7:15 a.m. on November 9, the Camp Fire was estimated to be 70,000 acres and was 5% contained.
On Friday morning, a strike team of local firefighters was dispatched to assist crews fighting the Camp Fire. The team is made up of members from Medford Fire-Rescue, Jackson County Fire District 5, Fire District 3, Ashland Fire and Rescue, Rogue River Fire, and the Illinois Valley Fire District.
The team’s assignment hasn’t been determined yet.