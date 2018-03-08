Local student earns place at regional geography bee

MEDFORD, Ore. – A whole new world is opening up for a Southern Oregon middle school student. He’s preparing to represent our state in the National Geographic Regional Geography Bee.
National Geographic holds a geography bee for students in all 50 states. Schools hold the first round then the winner has to take a test.
“I was nervous,” said Cole Schiffer. Well, the nerves didn’t get to him, because the seventh grader not only won the local contest, he also placed in the top 100 in state. That means he’s headed to Western Oregon University to compete against other kids in the regionals.
“I was surprised,” Cole explained. “I felt confident but I just wasn’t sure.”
Sometimes it can be the smallest countries that trip you up. Cole said, “There’s a lot of small countries in Europe and the islands can trip me up and Asia.”
And it’s not just countries and cities you have to know. If you don’t know that the North Platte and South Platte rivers meet in Nebraska, you wouldn’t have even qualified.
It’s a lot to learn, but Cole’s teacher knows he’s up for the challenge. “Cole cares about his love of learning. He cares about doing well, he’s enthusiastic, energetic,” said Cascade Christian teacher Debby Swope. “Sometimes I wonder if teaching a bunch of facts is really saying that someone is learning. And then I see it spurs them on like this and gives them opportunities so it just adds to my enthusiasm.”
The statewide competition is in April. If Cole wins he’s headed to Washington D.C.
In the future, Cole has big plans to travel and see all the places he works so hard to learn about. “I want to go to Europe, it seems fun there,” Cole said.