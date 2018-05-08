Local student receives U.S. Presidential Scholar award

Medford, Ore.- A local student is getting some nationwide recognition.
South Medford senior Brian Josephson is one of 161 students named a U.S. Presidential Scholar for 2018.
“I called mom immediately and she was so happy and she was yelling and then I was yelling,” said Josephson.
The award honors high schools students who have demonstrated academic success, artistic excellence and strong community involvement.
Josephson was one of three students selected at the state level and the only one in Southern Oregon.
“I think it will help motivate me in the future. It’s just an incredible honor and it’s one of the highest honors a student can receive so to receive it, it just blows me away,” said he.
More than 5,200 candidates qualified for the award.
Josephson will represent the state of Oregon when he heads to Washington, D.C. next month to receive his award.
If scheduling permits, Josephson could also meet the President.