Local students join Pear Blossom run

Medford, Ore. — Students from all over the valley are gearing up for the Pear Blossom Festival—and run—this weekend.
NBC5 News caught up with one school that’s looking to take home the Pear Blossom Mayor’s Cup trophy.
23 schools are invited to join in the Pear Blossom’s Mayor’s Cup Run.
The schools are awarded points by their participation within their school and community. The winner gets a trophy and bragging rights.
Ruch school has been involved with the Mayor’s Cup Run every year and is hoping to bring home a win.
“The thing about Ruch is that we have won participation for a total of 8 years,” Principal Julie Barry said. “We lost out trophy last year we’re trying to get it back.”
Ruch has about 205 students ranging from pre-k to 8th grade. Most of them are signed up to run this Saturday.
The mayor’s cup run starts Saturday morning at 7:50.