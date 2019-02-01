Home
Local students sworn into Air National Guard

Local students sworn into Air National Guard

Local News

MEDFORD, Ore. – Several local students were sworn into the Air National Guard Thursday morning.

Kaileb Grisham, Marcus Shaw, Mitchel Willnite and Kylee Gonzales signed six-year contracts with the Guard that allows 100% of their college tuition to be paid in full. Grisham and Shaw, both employed by local grocery chain Sherm’s, were joined at the swearing-in ceremony by Sherm’s Markets’ leadership and management team.

Grisham added a special spark to the ceremony by taking the opportunity to propose to the love of his life.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »