Local students sworn into Air National Guard

MEDFORD, Ore. – Several local students were sworn into the Air National Guard Thursday morning.
Kaileb Grisham, Marcus Shaw, Mitchel Willnite and Kylee Gonzales signed six-year contracts with the Guard that allows 100% of their college tuition to be paid in full. Grisham and Shaw, both employed by local grocery chain Sherm’s, were joined at the swearing-in ceremony by Sherm’s Markets’ leadership and management team.
Grisham added a special spark to the ceremony by taking the opportunity to propose to the love of his life.