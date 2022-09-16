Local teacher hosting event sharing experience helping Ukrainian refugees

ASHLAND, Ore. – A local high school teacher will be sharing his experience working with Ukrainian refugees this Sunday.

Paul Huard, a former journalist who covered politics and the military, visited the Polish-Ukrainian border to work with hundreds of refugees.

On Sunday, he will share stories, why he went and even reveal photos he took.

Huard said it’s important not to forget Ukrainians, despite some progress, especially as people in western Europe begin to return home.

“When they get there, they are going to find their homes are rubble, there is little to no infrastructure, there is going to be a need to provide clean water, there is going to be a need assistance with settlement, there is going to be a need to acquire food for people,” he said.

Huard added that this is why it’s critical for people to donate to organizations directly connected to Ukraine.

Anyone is welcomed to attend his presentation for free* on Sunday.

It will be at Ashland GracePoint Church starting at 10:30 a.m..