Local team gets encouragement from soccer superstar Mia Hamm

Mia Hamm sent a video message to the ladies from Oregon United Hellcats. The two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion offered these words of encouragement: “Just know that you are in this together. You’ll make it through. And that Coach Brighton is incredibly proud of you. You have a bright future ahead of you.”
The motivation couldn’t come at a better time since the girls couldn’t practice last week because of the smoke. We’re told they’re out volunteering at The Expo instead. Their Goodwill Tournament is coming up in Brookings at the end of the month.