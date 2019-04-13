Local teen receives generous donation to become more mobile

TALENT, Ore. — A local non-profit is giving back to a teenage girl to help her become more mobile. 18-year-old Fabiola Granados was paralyzed from the waist down at the age of four.
Granados was born with a condition called spina bifida, a condition that affects the spinal cord.
“The nerves in my back are damaged basically and that’s what left me paralyzed from the waist down,” she said.
Since age four, she’s been wheelchair dependent but recently outgrew her old wheelchair. She is currently using a temporary electric wheelchair but hopes to get a new manual one.
“Being more independent and just helping me get place to place wherever I need to go,” she said.
She took to the internet and set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for expenses. In just 24 hours, she received nearly $1,500.
“It’s been crazy you know since setting up that go fund me page,” she said.
A local non-profit, Bikers Have Heart, heard about Fabi’s story and stepped in to help.
“We told her that we would pay the balance due after what she has already raised and if she wanted to go ahead and close down the GoFundMe account that we would pay the balance for her,” said Kim Otoole from Bikers Have Heart.
The wheelchair is expected to cost around $6,000. Fabi is hopeful to have her new wheelchair by the time she graduates high school this June.
“Thank you for your love and support and generosity and wanting to help me make my dreams come true.”
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he traveled across Asia and studied in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]