Local tree farm managing during nationwide christmas tree shortage

Medford, Ore.– With a shortage of Christmas trees nationwide, a local u-cut business was able to stay open an extra week this year.
The Christmas tree business as a whole became less profitable after a drop in the price of trees during the recession. According to the owner of U Cut Christmas Tree Farm, Larry Ryerson, big businesses then came in and bought up what was left.
For his business though, his loyal clients have been able to keep him afloat.
“A lot of a families come up year after year and that’s their tradition,” he said. “They come out here and we have free hot drinks for them and mistletoe and whatever and they have a good time.”
Ryerson says he sold nearly 1,300 trees this year, going a little over what he’s normally supposed to sell in order to maintain tree reserves.