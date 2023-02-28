Local trucking company impacted by winter weather on I-5

WHITE CITY, Ore. – With all this snow at the passes, transportation companies are feeling the impact.

F.V. Martin Trucking Company, in White City, said every year winter weather can create challenges for it’s drivers.

And in the last several days, they’ve had to deal with those issues.

The president of F.V. Martin Trucking said sudden and quick weather changes impact them the most.

On Friday, I-5 from exit 14 in Ashland to the California border, was shutdown for 14 straight hours.

Parts of I-5 in California, near Weed, were closed as well.

That created a log jam for scheduled loads, as the company picks up material from Roseburg Forest Products in Weed.

“We were trying to pickup Friday’s loads because the mill was missed on that one particular thing,” F.V. Martin Trucking president Troy Hutchens said. “We normally do 20 to 24 loads a day for Roseburg Forest Products. Friday we weren’t able to get any, today we were trying to get 8 of those 24 and still be out today’s 24

Four of their trucks are stuck in Weed because of today’s conditions, according to Hutchens.

He said days like these affect the company financially, especially when weather is worse than expected.

Hutchens tells NBC5 the drivers who were stuck had to be picked up and the trucks were abandoned in Weed, until conditions improve.