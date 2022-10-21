Local trunk-or-treat event honors memory of little boy

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, the City of Central Point is helping to host a trunk or treat event in memory of a little resident.

2-year-old Liam Elton tragically passed away from a bacterial infection in his blood on Halloween in 2016.

To keep his memory alive, his family holds a trunk-or-treat in his honor every year

The free, family-friendly event will be held in the Twin Creek Parks Loop this year on October 22nd between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Over 50 cars are signed up to divvy out candy though more candy donations are welcome.

To find out more, visit https://www.facebook.com/liamstrunkortreat.