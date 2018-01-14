Local vape shop burglarized, losing most of it’s product

Medford, Ore.– A local vape business was broken into late last night costing them thousands of dollars.
Vape Guys Vapors located in 1000 block of Court Street in Medford was able to capture security footage showing a man picking the locks to the front door, and prying it open. The owners say the suspect stole most of it’s products and some cash.
The local business has only been open for six months and for one of the owners, Derek Van Horn, this was the first time owning a business.
“It’s heartbreaking. I mean, every challenge that we face we just get stronger or we fail,” said Van Horn. “But that’s not an option for me so I’m just gonna grow from this and get stronger.”
Derek and his partner estimate they’ve lost a total of $4,000 – $6,000 in stolen products and another $800 in damages to the front door. According to Derek, they have taken out a loan to cover purchases of new product which will hopefully arrive in the next week.
The store will still remain open as they have plenty of the juice used in the vapes left after the burglary.
If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to call Medford police.