Local veteran celebrates 100th birthday

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local veteran and long-time volunteer and leader in his community celebrated a milestone birthday, surrounded by friends and family.

Born September 1, 1924, Chet Danforth served in the army at the battle of the bulge during World War II, and later worked for Boeing as a quality control representative.

He has been an instrumental volunteer leader in the Pathfinders, and currently serves as a resident council president at his home, Brookdale Senior Living.

Residents came together to celebrate Danforth, who said he doesn’t feel old at all.

As for his secret to making it to 100…

“Not a secret at all… My lord did it for me.”

I like to make people feel happy. Feel like living. And I do everything I can to keep people smiling at least or a laugh.

Danforth is also a cabinet maker and published poetry writer.

He says it’s been a good celebration so far, going out with family Friday night and continuing on in to Monday.

