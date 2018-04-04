Home
Local veteran gets new home with community help

Local veteran gets new home with community help

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

Medford, Ore. —  The City of Medford is partnering with several organizations to build a new home for a local veteran. Wednesday, the walls were raised in a special ceremony.

It all started in August of last year when a citizen complained about the condition of the veteran’s home. Due to code enforcement, the home was deemed ‘uninhabitable’ by the building department. So the city of Medford partnered with Hayden Homes to rebuild the veteran’s house.

Now, that veteran is less than two months away from stepping into his brand new home.

“They’re volunteering, not only their time, but money, and effort to do these things – and what we’ve ended up with is a really nice home for a veteran, and well-deserved,” said Mayor Gary Wheeler, City of Medford.

The home is expected to be finished by the end of May. The City of Medford and its partners have a special ceremony planned for the veteran for the big reveal of his new house, and to receive his keys.
Until then, the city has worked with access to provide the veteran housing.

Nikki Torres

NBC5 News reporter, weather forecaster, anchor Nikki Torres graduated from Washington State University with a degree in Strategic Communication from The Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.

She also received a minor in Business Administration from the Washington State University Carson College of Business. Prior to coming to NBC5, Nikki was an intern at KHQ Local News, the NBC affiliate in Spokane.

She comes to Southern Oregon from the state of Washington, where she grew up just south of Seattle. She loves running, exploring the Pacific Northwest, watching a good football game and spending time with her dog, Gisele. True to her roots, Nikki is a proud WSU Cougar fan and loyal Seahawks fan.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics