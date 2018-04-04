Local veteran gets new home with community help

Medford, Ore. — The City of Medford is partnering with several organizations to build a new home for a local veteran. Wednesday, the walls were raised in a special ceremony.
It all started in August of last year when a citizen complained about the condition of the veteran’s home. Due to code enforcement, the home was deemed ‘uninhabitable’ by the building department. So the city of Medford partnered with Hayden Homes to rebuild the veteran’s house.
Now, that veteran is less than two months away from stepping into his brand new home.
“They’re volunteering, not only their time, but money, and effort to do these things – and what we’ve ended up with is a really nice home for a veteran, and well-deserved,” said Mayor Gary Wheeler, City of Medford.
The home is expected to be finished by the end of May. The City of Medford and its partners have a special ceremony planned for the veteran for the big reveal of his new house, and to receive his keys.
Until then, the city has worked with access to provide the veteran housing.