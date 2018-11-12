Local volunteers assisting with California wildfire response

PORTLAND, Ore. – Local Red Cross volunteers are headed to California to assist victims of wildfires.
The American Red Cross said 15 volunteers from the Cascades Region were dispatched to help provide shelter, food and comfort for some of the quarter-million people displaced by California wildfires.
The Red Cross members come from Medford, Grants Pass, Wolf Creek, Gold Beach, Bend, Gresham, Newberg, Portland, Salem, Summerville and Vancouver Washington.
On November 12, they were making their way to California to coordinate with government and community partners so they can provide assistance.
People interested in volunteering for the Red Cross as a disaster responder are encouraged to visit redcross.org/volunteer for more information.