Local volunteers heading to California

PARADISE, Calif — American Red Cross volunteers from Medford and Grants Pass drove down to California yesterday.
Right now, they’re setting up a warehouse to get emergency supplies to people who need them.
Afterwards, they will go to affected areas where they will be giving out disaster kits as well as food and water.
“We’ll be looking for anyone one up there that needs help, including people’s pets that have been abandoned or couldn’t get out,” said Bryan Wallis, American Red Cross volunteer. “And that, you know, just needs to be done.”
If you would like to help victims of the Camp Fire, here are some of the places you can donate:
- The Salvation Army
- United Way of Jackson County
- United Way of Northern California
- TriCounties Bank 2018 Camp Fire Fund (GoFundMe)
- North Valley Community Foundation
- East Avenue Community Church of the Nazarene (GoFundMe)
- Northern Valley Catholic Social Services
GoFundMe has created a full list of verified campaigns raising funds to help those impacted by the fires across California. You can find that list at GoFundMe.com/cause/californiafires.
