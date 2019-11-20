Local woman accused of stealing from youth hockey association

MEDFORD, Ore. – A woman is being accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a local youth sports association.
The Medford Police Department said in January, the Rogue Valley Youth Hockey Association’s board of directors discovered missing funds. The board believed the money was stolen by the association’s director and treasurer Cara Jane Ruettgers.
Investigators said they eventually determined $57,000 was embezzled by Ruettgers.
On November 8, Ruettgers was taken into custody and charged with one count of aggravated theft as the investigation continued.
According to police, Ruettgers was formally indicted on November 20 for theft, forgery, identity theft, and four counts of aggravated theft.
MPD said the case did not involve the Southern Oregon Spartans Junior Hockey Team.