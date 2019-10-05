Local woman finds strange pills in Excedrin bottle

MEDFORD, Ore. — A manufacturing error or a commercial product tampered with?
A Medford woman says she bought a bottle of Excedrin on Thursday only to discover what was inside didn’t look right.
Toni Weatherly says she purchased the bottle at the Walmart on Crater Lake Highway.
She says everything looked normal on the outside and when she opened it up, it still had a safety seal intact.
However, when Weatherly poured its contents out, she found an array of strange-looking pills. They came in all different shapes, sizes, and colors.
Alongside the pills were even a few pennies wrapped in paper towels.
“I mean that could have been a teenager that went in and bought those Excedrin, you know? And look at it like ‘oh it kind of looks like candy and think it’s all a joke but have it be something very serious,” said Toni Weatherly, a Medford resident.
She called Medford Police, who took the report.
MPD says the incident is ‘bizarre’ and it’s not sure what the motive was behind it.
Police say the pills don’t appear to be any controlled substances or anything life-threatening and the majority are different kinds of Excedrin pills and headache medicine.
Police say it appears to be an isolated incident.
There is no threat to the public at this time.
