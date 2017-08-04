Local woman hands out water to those in need

Ashland, Ore. – Many us are fortunate enough to have a cool and comfortable place to escape from the burden of this week’s unbearable heat.
We can crank up the air condition, jump in a swimming pool or sip on a glass of ice-cold water from our fridges.
But for others in our community, the options are limited.
This was the third day this week that Karen Logan has handed out water and energy bars to folks in Medford and Ashland.
She says she hopes it encourages other people to help those in need as well.