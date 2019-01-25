Local woman killed by her own vehicle

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Talent woman died after being run over by her own vehicle.
Police said 69-year-old Judy Griffin worked for the Rogue Valley Manor shuttling clients around town.
On Thursday morning, she was transporting two elderly passengers in Medford. After stopping at Banner Bank on East Barnett Road, Griffin got out of her vehicle to get walkers out of the trunk for two elderly passengers. That’s when her vehicle rolled backward, knocking her to the ground. The car then rolled over her, trapping her under the front tire.
A Medford police officer arrived within minutes, but he couldn’t free Griffin.
Firefighters responded and lifted the vehicle off of the Griffin. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police believe Griffin did not fully put the car in park. There is no evidence of vehicle malfunction.
The case remains under investigation.