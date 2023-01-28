Local woman rescued after plane goes down in rural Utah

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. – A local mortgage loan officer was rescued in rural Utah after the local sheriff’s office said her plane crashed.

According to the Rich County Sheriff’s Office, a multi-agency search and rescue operation was activated Tuesday evening.

Police said Rogue Valley resident, Alyssa McColly, was the pilot and only passenger on the small plane.

The sheriff’s office said she suffered minor injuries, and the aircraft was mostly intact after the crash.

According to the sheriff’s office, she told investigators she was on a cross-country trip.

Police said that the cause is under investigation.