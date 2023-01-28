Local woman rescued after plane goes down in rural Utah

Posted by Ethan McReynolds January 27, 2023

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. – A local mortgage loan officer was rescued in rural Utah after the local sheriff’s office said her plane crashed.

According to the Rich County Sheriff’s Office, a multi-agency search and rescue operation was activated Tuesday evening.

Police said Rogue Valley resident, Alyssa McColly, was the pilot and only passenger on the small plane.

The sheriff’s office said she suffered minor injuries, and the aircraft was mostly intact after the crash.

According to the sheriff’s office, she told investigators she was on a cross-country trip.

Police said that the cause is under investigation.

Ethan McReynolds
Ethan McReynolds is a reporter and weekend anchor for NBC5 News. He grew up in Bothell, Washington and graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in Broadcasting and minors in Journalism and Sport Management. At Gonzaga, he started his own sports podcast. Ethan loves rooting for his hometown Seattle sports teams, especially the Mariners. He loves playing baseball, basketball, and soccer. He is also an avid Taylor Swift fan.
