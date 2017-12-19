Local “Wreaths Across America” celebration rescheduled

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – A plan to honor fallen veterans this holiday season is back on track.
The annual Wreaths Across America ceremony was postponed last week at Eagle Point National Cemetery.
The wreaths didn’t arrive on time because of mechanical problems with a big rig. However, they’ve since arrived and the ceremony has been rescheduled for this Thursday. The public event will take place at 11:00 a.m. at 2763 Riley Road in Eagle Point.
Volunteers will be laying wreaths on Wednesday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.
Each year, hundreds of cemeteries across the country participate in Wreaths Across America by laying wreaths on the grave sites of veterans. The tradition started in 1992 at the Arlington National Cemetery. More information is available here: http://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org