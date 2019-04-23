Locals rally for Earth Day

MEDFORD, Ore. — Today, April 22nd, is Earth Day.
For the millions participating around the world, it’s a time to both celebrate the planet and take action to protect it.
People gathered at a rally Monday at Medford’s Vogel Plaza.
With signs like “don’t trash her,” “keep it clean,” and “humanity does not own earth,” their message was loud and clear.
“Our earth is where we live. We’ve only got one, it’s so important to take care of it and it’s so important for our community to come together to show our congressmen and representatives that we really care about this,” said Patience Jankovsky, rally organizer for “Indivisible.”
Those participating Monday were out educating people about recycling, energy conservation, the harmful effects of global warming, and much more.
Organizers say it’s their first Earth Day rally in Medford and they plan to do it again next year.
