Locals stocking up in preparation for coronavirus outbreak

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Experts say the risk to people contracting the coronavirus in the U.S. is still very low.
But that’s not stopping people from preparing and getting supplies.
It’s already happening locally at the Army Navy Marine Store in Central Point.
Store manager, David Ewing, says they’ve run out of N-95 masks a few days ago, which usually only happens during fire season.
He says the store had around 500 masks in stock.
“The things that we’re seeing people buy is the same things that they’re thinking to buy when they think of earthquakes and stuff like that,” said Ewing. “Just survival stuff.”
Ewing says customers have also been buying freeze-dried foods, survival kits, and health supplies.
Before a pandemic, the Department of Homeland Security says it’s important to have a two-week supply of food and water and other health supplies like cough and cold medicines and pain relievers.
