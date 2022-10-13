Locals voice concerns over safety at Medford’s Hawthorne Park

awthorne

MEDFORD, Ore. – Some locals are voicing their concerns over their kids safety at Medford’s HPark.

The park along the Bear Creek Greenway has a playground, splash pad and plenty of grass for kids to run around in.

It also hosts a weekly farmers market.

However, some community members say after visiting, they won’t be going back.

They found empty alcohol bottles, vandalism, drugs and other things in and around the parks public bathroom.

Today, some are trying to draw attention to the issue.

“Trying to being some awareness to how messy our parks have become with drug use and paraphernalia and it’s safety concerns within our community,” Cynthia Kronour said.

Beyond the bathroom, she said the park has become an unsafe spot for her kids to even play on the playground.

Many people showed support for her today by honking and cheering.

The city of Medford sent us a statement regarding the issues at Hawthorne Park: