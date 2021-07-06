Lockdown at a Grants Pass Hospital

GRANTS PASS, Ore.— All is clear at Asante Three Rivers Hospital after police were called to the Grants Pass campus after 8 this morning. An Asante spokeswoman says a man was threatening himself and others.
She says he did not have a weapon.
Asante, following protocol, initiated what it calls a ‘code silver’, a lockdown, in effect.
The man has been taken for a mental health evaluation according to the health system.
The campus is now reopened.
Blakely McHugh is co-anchor of NBC5 News at Sunrise and spokesperson for In This Together, a suicide prevention initiative. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Blakely is a native of San Diego, CA.
Blakely is excited to be in southern Oregon, a place that gets all the seasons and has similar temperatures to Arizona in the summer! When she’s not at work, you can find her relaxing at home watching TV and cuddling with her cat, Dallas. She also enjoys trying new places to eat and exploring the outdoors.
Blakely loves meeting new people so if you see her out and about, say “hi!”