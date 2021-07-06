Lockdown at a Grants Pass Hospital

Home
GRANTS PASS, Ore.— All is clear at Asante Three Rivers Hospital after police were called to the Grants Pass campus after 8 this morning. An Asante spokeswoman says a man was threatening himself and others.

She says he did not have a weapon.

Asante, following protocol, initiated what it calls a ‘code silver’, a lockdown, in effect.

The man has been taken for a mental health evaluation according to the health system.

The campus is now reopened.

