Log truck drivers survive head-on crash on Highway 101

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – Two log truck drivers survived a head-on collision on Highway 101 in Curry County.
The Curry Coastal Pilot reports at around noon Wednesday, one semi truck hauling logs struck another unloaded truck near the entrance of the Whaleshead Resort eight miles north of Brookings.
“Fortunately, this was a minor injury accident and both drivers were able to self-extricate from their vehicles,” Brookings Fire-Rescue said.
According to firefighters, both drivers involved were evaluated by ambulance crews and refused transport to a hospital.
South Coast Lumber assisted first responders with picking up the logs to reopen Highway 101.