Logger dies in rural Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A logger reportedly died in an accident east of Grants Pass.
Rural Metro Fire said on the morning of July 13, first responders were dispatched to a logging accident high in the mountains above West Pickett Creek Road.
Firefighters said a choker setter was pinned under a log about 250 yards below a flat work area. When first responders arrived, they found the logger dead.
In coordination with the logging company, Rural Metro Fire crews recovered the logger’s body after a five-hour operation.
“RM firefighters respect the hard, dangerous occupations surrounding the timber harvest industry,” Rural Metro said. “We extend our condolences to the logger’s family and crew.”
Firefighter provided no further information about the incident.