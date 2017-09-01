Logging operations shut down on ODF protected lands in S.W. Oregon

Jackson County, Ore. – For the first time in 20 years, the Oregon Department of Forestry has ordered a complete shut down of all industrial operations on ODF protected lands in southwestern Oregon.
According to ODF, the shutdown of logging, non-logging, industrial and commercial operations is necessary due to increased fire danger.
ODF officials wrote, ”ODF Southwest fully understands the burden that this places on our industrial cooperators and the local economy. This decision is never made lightly; in fact, it has been more than 20 years since ODF Southwest has issued a Level IV closure.”
The Industrial Fire Precaution Level is different than the general public fire restrictions, which are currently at extreme fire danger.
ODF Southwest Oregon officials will continue to monitor conditions including weather and smoke forecasts in order to lower the IFPL as soon as possible.